Boeing reportedly moving all 787 Dreamliner production to North Charleston plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Boeing is reportedly bringing all of its 787 Dreamliner production from Seattle to South Carolina. The airline giant has been surveying all summer, studying to see if the move would benefit the company.

An almost ten-year partnership between Boeing and South Carolina could soon get a boost. Company leaders and executives say they are looking to become more efficient.

“You know it’s been a real boon for the state and it’s had a real economic impact not just there in the Lowcountry but statewide,” says Ted Pitts who serves as CEO for the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

Talk of a potential consolidation was first discussed back in July by Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun who said the company was weighing its options.

“We’re trying to solve for a robust market, and robust demand for the 787 because we do believe that goes forward which is why we call this a feasibility study,” says Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun.

We asked Governor Henry McMaster about the possible Boeing move earlier today during a press conference, McMaster was unable to confirm or deny the move.

“We’ll talk about that announcement when it’s official,” says Governor McMaster.

No official announcement on the relocation of production of 787 Dreamliners has been made, Boeing executives say consolidation is a necessary move due to the lack of demand from COVID-19.

“And you know combining the operations, we’re hopeful that South Carolina is the choice and we think it makes a lot of business sense for it to be the choice,” says Pitts.

It’s a move South Carolina Chamber of Commerce CEO Ted Pitts says will bolster the state economy.

“And having them call South Carolina home is very important to the state’s economic development community,” says Pitts.

Daniel Brock, Regional Strategist for the Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Council of Government says the move will serve as an economic booster felt the most across the Lowcountry and surrounding counties.

“Potentially adding more employees and solidifying one of their major production lines in our region and it is going to be impactful,” says Brock. “It’s going to be important.”

Currently Boeing employs roughly 7,000 thousand employees at its North Charleston plant. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the city is fully committed to assisting in the future success of Boeing.