NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Saudi Arabian airlines SAUDIA and Riyadh Air are investing in the Lowcountry by making the fifth largest commercial purchase of airplanes in Boeing’s history.

The two carriers, local leaders and Boeing executives kicked off the partnership on Friday in North Charleston.

121 planes have the potential to be built by Boeing for the airlines. All of them will be made in North Charleston.

“What some of you may not know is that Boeing is in my blood. Today, Boeing is the company that creates the F-15s. That’s the flight that my father used to fly when he was a fighter pilot. It’s people like you with your ingenuity and your technical capabilities that kept my father safe,” said Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the United States.

One of the main reasons that the airlines chose Boeing was because of the Lowcountry’s people.

“As you heard from numerous people today on the stage that’s why they are here because these workers in this state make the best airplanes in the world,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “They could buy them from wherever they want to, but they’re buying them from here and that’s a good statement of confidence for our state and it makes everybody happy.”

SAUDIA and Riyadh Air said that they had environmental impacts in mind when they examined factors to choose a product. Boeing’s fuel efficient 787 planes will make up the fleets of both carriers.

“When we looked at growing our wide body fleet is was a very progressive campaign. We got into a lot of factors. Some of it is the sustainability. Some of it is the fuel consumption. But, overall profitability and sustainability were the two leading factors in determining the decision,” said Captain Ibrahim Koshy, the Chief Executive Officer of SAUDIA Airlines.

The Saudi Arabian government has a goal to have 100 million people visit the nation annually by 2023. The capital city, Riyadh, is slated to grow as an air travel hub with the two airlines in the coming years.

Tourism to places like Neom, AlUla and the Red Sea are attractions that the Gulf State hopes will draw people to their country.

“That first impression will be at 38,000 feet,” said Tony Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of Riyadh Air. “What we were looking for was a road map from where we are starting all the way through the next 20 years.”

United States Senator Lindsey Graham, who says he recently took a trip to Saudi Arabia, says that Americans should consider travelling there as access increases.

“Saudi Arabia is making a decision to change. They are opening their country up to their own people. They’re trying to become a tourist destination second to none,” said Senator Graham.