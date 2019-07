Money is on the way for families of the people killed in the two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes overseas.

Boeing is giving non-profits $100 million dollars. The organizations will then give that money to support education for the victim’s children along with living expenses for their families.

Boeing says families that accept money will not have to give up their rights to pursue legal action.

Right now, Boeing faces several lawsuits. The planes were grounded worldwide back in March.