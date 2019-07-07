Boeing to pay out millions of dollars to the families of those killed in 737 Max crashes

Boeing will pay out $100 million to the families and communities of those killed in the crashes of two of the company’s 737 Max aircrafts.

346 people died in the crashes of a Lion Air flight in Indonesia this past October and an Ethiopian Airlines in March.

The planes were grounded worldwide following the March crash. Investigators believe a problem with the plane’s software is to blame.

The money will support education for victims’ children and living expenses for families.

The funds are not part of any possible damages awarded to those filing suit against the company.

Boeing is facing more than 100 lawsuits over the 737 Max crashes.