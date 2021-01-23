Bond denied for man arrested in connection to physical assault of homeless man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond was denied on Saturday for a man in connection to the physical assault of a homeless man in Charleston.

Police say Jonathan Romain Montgomery-Coleman and another individual beat a homeless man and left him near a store at 80 Columbus Street on January 20.

The victim was taken to MUSC for treatment.

Officers later checked security cameras at a nearby business and saw “two black males in their 20s dragging the victim from the street and leaving him in front of the store,” then fleeing towards Hanover Street, which led to the identification of Montgomery-Coleman.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the incident.