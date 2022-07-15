DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says box trucks, like U-Hauls, are being borrowed or stolen by suspects when committing these thefts, which makes it difficult for police to track the people doing it.

“A pick-up,” Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight said, “you can’t get but so much in the back of it. A box truck, you can get just about the whole household, or anything of value in the back of it.”

Dorchester County law enforcement is trying to stop a new trend of burglars using box trucks to steal from construction sites.

“We had one on Dorchester Road where they hit an apartment complex under construction,” Knight said, “and they got about $95,000 worth of sliding glass doors and refrigerators and stoves and dishwashers.”

Officials believe construction sites are being targeted because of the expensive material that suspects can resale and make a profit.

“I would imagine if I had that $95,000 worth of stuff that was stolen,” Knight said, “if I sold it for $35,000 or $40,000, and I’m the one that stole it, I made a big profit and the guy buying it made a big profit because he saved a bunch of money.”

Knight says deputies recently caught suspects taking from a building site, but developers decided not to take legal action.

“We did catch a couple of guys coming out of a site couple of weeks back,” he said, “and they decided not to prosecute. They just wanted the material back, so we didn’t get any prosecution on that one. It was a little bit of plywood.”

Knight says he used to see these types of thefts every so often. Now, he’s seeing them occur nearly every week.

“From time to time,” he said, “you’d have one or two, but nothing like we’ve had as far as the volume of them. Like I said, the Charleston area right now is wide open on growth and everything. So, it’s just availability of materials out there.”

Dorchester County deputies say please call the sheriff’s office if you have any information on any of these cases.