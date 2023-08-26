WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders in the community are doing their part to help raise up young men.

The Boyz to Men Conference was held at West Ashley High School Saturday.

This year is the 6th Boyz the Men Conference.

“The purpose of today is to empower young men and young boys,” CEO of Palmetto Hope Network, Butch Kennedy said.

With speakers, music, and different vendors, the idea is to encourage attendees to learn and grow.

“Our boys have so many different things going on in life that they don’t talk about, that they’re never able to express,” Kennedy said.

Each speaker talks about different topics, and life experiences.

Kennedy said, “We’re going to talk about some tough subjects. We’ll talk about domestic violence, healthy relationships, bullying, we have a lot of conversations about the music they listen to.”

In between the speaker sessions, were break out conversations with mentors, like Rezsaun Lewis.

“One thing that kids always come to me and talk to me about is expressing their emotions. I believe that young men only get two emotions. They get happy and sad. They don’t have anything in the middle so learning how to process those emotions in the middle is usually pretty difficult for them,” Lewis said.

Organizers say the mentorship program is one of the most important aspects of the conference, saying boys need good men in their life to invest in them.

“I’m trying to bring men in here that these young men can look up to and respect as opposed to the ones on the streets,” Kennedy said.

Organizers say the mentorship program is open for people to sign up for.