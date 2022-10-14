NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of Charleston County’s brand-new social services building is now complete.

“I am feeling really great today to be here, and to see this finally coming to fruition,” said Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson.

The Teddie E. Pryor Social Services Building is located in North Charleston at 3685 Rivers Avenue and is part of the county’s Pinehaven Center.

County leaders celebrated the milestone on Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It was an especially exciting day for Council Chairman Teddie E. Pryor whom the building was named after.

His friends and family came to watch as he was recognized for his years of leadership.

“I got to see it while I was living and this is a moment I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Pryor.

This week, News 2 got a behind-the-scenes look inside the 175,000-square-foot facility.

The three-story building will include services offered by the following agencies:

-South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services

-Dept. of Alcohol and other Drug Abuse Services (Charleston Center)

-Tricounty Crisis Stabilization Center

-SC Dept. of Social Services

-South Carolina Connections Medicaid

Leaders said the new location is easily accessible and it houses all the services under one roof, so community members don’t have to visit multiple sites to get the care and help they need.

“I think this gives new light and new life to the people of this community,” said Pryor.

According to officials, the building is not open to the public yet. Many of the agencies will move into the space within the next few months.

Leaders said the new Keith Summey North Charleston Public Library, also located in the Pinehaven Center, is scheduled to open in 2023.