Brand-new North Charleston Aquatics Center to Host 2021 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Athletes across the tri-county area are ready to compete for the 2021 Coastal Carolina Aquatic Association Championship Meet.

“As far as swimming I remember I wasn’t very good. I never made the City Meet until I was 14 and I remember thinking okay you know I really want to do this and that was when I started swimming year around when I was about 11,” said David Rieder who now lives and breathes the sport.



“I’m in it at all levels. I still swim, I coach some kids. I write about swimming. I get to do City Meets still,” said Rieder.

This weekend you will find him out of the water announcing the swim meet.



“You’re by yourself. You can’t be coached when you’re in the water and it’s really, it’s scary, it’s exciting and every race is a little bit different. Right? And it’s different for every person,” said Rieder.

His advice to those competing… “Just kind of ride the adrenaline because it’s so exciting to come here. It’s an opportunity to swim fast and swim fast for your team and just see what can happen because it can be, it can be, you might be awesome. Yeah, it’s a little scary it’s a little nervous. It’s supposed to be. If not, it wouldn’t be worth it, but you have a chance to swim in a special meet. In a meet that’s gone back a really long time, probably the best City Meet we’ve had this year,” said Rieder.

Mayor Keith Summey said the brand-new North Charleston Aquatic Center is expected to be the largest crowd in Charleston doe any swim competition that’s been held in the area.



“We’re expecting somewhere around 1,500 young people between Thursday and Sunday swimming in here and competitive swimming. They will have their parents here. We’re expecting somewhere around 1,500 parents as well,” said Mayor Summey and he’s expecting big things for athletes at the aquatic center.

“One day maybe we’ll have a gold medal winner than swam from the Charleston area that swam in this pool,” said Summey.

For Rieder, this weekend is a way to tell the simmer’s stories.



“I can’t imagine my life not having swimming as being a huge part of my life,” said Rieder.

If you can’t make it in-person to championship meet will be livestreamed at CountOn2.com.

