CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Over 30 candidates are running for nine seats on the Charleston County School District School Board.

There is a chance that all nine members are new to the board. This is the first election where candidates are coming from single-member districts.

The candidates and their stances of what CCSD’s most pressing issues are can be found below.

District Three

Some of the notable races include District Three, where current board member Kristin French decided to not seek reelection.

“So many of our children are not reading on grade level. Not just African American children, but across the district you’re probably talking about 60 to 65 percent of the kids,” said Chris Collins.

“Reading and math proficiency on a third-grade level. That is one of the top four,” said Pam McKinney.

“Making sure that our teachers feel heard, that they’re involved in policy making and that we’re compensated them do we can keep our good quality teachers here in the district,” said Ashley Peele.

“The reason why I’m running are three basic points. Safety, literacy and teacher retention,” said Thomas Ravenell.

District Four

Two candidates are in the running for District Four. Incumbent Courtney Waters is being challenged by former board member Kevin Hollingshed.

Waters wants to run and improve students’ reading levels, especially minority students.

“I think the most pressing issue is that we need to change outcomes for the majority of students in our district. I think the second most pressing issue is that we have to find an excellent superintendent who has demonstrated results in leading a system like ours,” said Waters.

Hollingshead wants to address the issues that students face at home which can impact how well they learn.

“A child cannot learn if their household is depressed. They have traumatic situations going on in the household. How can a child focus on their classroom if their parents are struggling to pay the light bill,” said Hollingshed.

District Six

Incumbent Erica Cokley, who has said she will not campaign, is on the ballot with three challengers. News 2 spoke to Eric Thome and Samuel Whatley and is waiting to hear back from Cokley and Lee Runyon.

Thome says that he is running to help find the next superintendent, encourage collaboration on the board and improve educational outcomes.

“They should have access to great educational outcomes no matter where they live. We need to have choices for those families and students so they get the right education opportunities,” said Thome.

Whatley wants to remove Critical Race Theory from schools and ensure students do not receive vaccinations without parental consent.

“What they were doing with the whole lockdown insanity the last two years. Some districts were giving shots to children without consent,” said Whatley.

District Eight

School Board Chair Reverend Doctor Eric Mack dropped out of the race and leaves four challengers to win his old seat. News 2 spoke with Darlene Dunmeyer and Doris Johnson and is waiting to hear back from Travis Bedson and Helen Davis-Frazier.

That major concerns for Dunmeyer are a lack of a “experienced superintendent,” and the poor reading and math scores for students.

“We don’t need to go and look anywhere else. We have schools that are performing exceedingly and exceptionally well. All we need to do is see what’s working in those schools and we need to marry it in our failing schools,” said Dunmeyer.

The two top priorities for the board in Johnson’s mind are to improve teacher retention and student’s reading levels.

“It would have to be a group of people coming together. We have to do what’s best for every student and that’s the teamwork,” said Johnson.