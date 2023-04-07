ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were shot on the Isle of Palms beach just after 5:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, and after the gunshot, chaos erupted. Now, police say it all stemmed from a large group of people who were reportedly participating in senior skip day.

Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is sharing details about Friday’s shooting that left half-a-dozen people wounded.

“They gathered on the beach,” IOPPD Chief Kevin Cornett said, “there were a couple of altercations that took place and during one of those altercations, there were several shots that were fired. At this point, we have about six individuals that we know were shot.”

Majority of those individuals are in high school.

“Most of them would have been around the age of 18,” Cornett said, “not exactly 18, but somewhere around that area. We believe pretty much everybody were seniors, and then some adults who were a little bit older who were just on the beach.”

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

“FBI,” Cornett said, “SLED, several local agencies. Charleston County, North Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant. There’s so many agencies that came out. Berkeley County came to assist, Sullivans Island.”

Police are still working to learn who pulled the trigger.

“We have several individuals that are detained while we’re conducting this investigation,” Cornett said. “We don’t know that any of them are necessarily the individual that fired, but we do have several individuals that are detained for weapons charges right now.”

News 2 was informed by police that all six of those who were shot have non-life-threatening injuries.

There will be an emergency Isle of Palms City Council meeting on Saturday, April 8, at 12:00 p.m., which will be preceded by a news conference at 11:00 a.m.