1-year-old shot in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 1-year-old was shot in Colleton County overnight.

It happened around midnight at White Hall Road in Green Pond, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

The little boy who was shot in the leg was flown to MUSC and is in stable condition, says McRoy.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

