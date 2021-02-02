Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

NEW YORK (WCBD) — Amazon’s Jeff Bezos announced that he will step down as CEO of the company he founded 27 years ago.

According to a letter sent from Bezos to employees, he plans to transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board, where he will “focus [his] energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.”

Taking over as CEO will be Andy Jassy, who Bezos says is “well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as [Bezos].”

Read his full letter here.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.