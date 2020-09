Photo Credit: Asst. Bonneau Rural Fire Chief: Todd Oliver

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a church fire in Huger.

The Assistant Fire Chief for Bonneau Rural Fire tells News 2 that New Hope Methodist Church on Cainhoy Road is a total loss.

