BREAKING NEWS: Search for missing 18-year-old boater in Cooper River

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coast Guard is actively searching for a missing 18-year-old boater in the Cooper River near the Ravenel Bridge from an incident that occurred late Thursday night.

According to the Coast Guard, the man fell overboard around 10:17 p.m. and a friend who was with him went in the water to assist him get back to the boat, but was not able to get him.

The Coast Guard is leading the search with a boat and helicopter searching the waterways including the area around the Ravenel Bridge where the incident initially occurred up towards the 526 bridge on Wando River, Cooper River and the Charleston Harbour.

Officials say that Charleston County and City of Charleston assisted throughout the night with a command post at Remley’s Point until about 3 a.m. and will return when daylight breaks.

The Coast Guard is still actively searching and the DNR is assisting in investigating the incident.