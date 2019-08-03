Breaking: Police respond to Northwoods Mall shooting

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)- Tonight, at 9:48 PM officers from the North Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting at Northwoods Mall.

The scene is located in the front parking lot area of the mall near the entrance of Dillards and across the street from the movie theatre.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim that was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Shortly after, another victim was found at 2330 Ashley Phosphate Road in a vehicle with apparent gunshot damage.

The victim was immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. No word on their current state.

Officers are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Information is limited at this time but updates will follow.