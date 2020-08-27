Clemson releases reduced seating plan for fall sports

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson players huddle before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson’s most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Tigers’ 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University on Thursday announced that they will be significantly reducing the capacity of Memorial Stadium ahead of the 2020 football season.

The stadium, which is built to hold 81,500 fans, will only let in approximately 19,000 fans, according to a release from the University.

Those in attendance “will be seated primarily in pods of two and four affiliated guests throughout the stadium.”

IPTAY donors “will be assigned seating in order of giving level and priority points, with caps on the amount of tickets available to each account.” The seating model chosen by the university “includes as many IPTAY donors and students as possible during the season.”

Within the stadium, face coverings will be required, unless eating or drinking.

Parking areas will open only three hours prior to kickoff time, and tents and trailers are prohibited to discourage tailgating.

Other pre and post-game traditions, such as the Tiger Band Parade, Tiger Walk, and Gathering and the Paw “will not take place in 2020.”

250 fans will be allowed into Jervey Gym to watch volleyball, and Riggs Field will allow around 1,00 fans at soccer matches.