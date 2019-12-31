CPD investigating shooting involving 14 year old in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Line and Fludd Streets around 10:15 p.m. Monday.

According to CPD, a 14 year old was shot in the forearm.

The victim is at MUSC with non life threatening injuries.

CPD asks anyone with information to call 843 743 7200 for the on duty CPD Central Detective or Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.

