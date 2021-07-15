Jean’s Bridal and other Mt. Pleasant businesses destroyed after overnight structure fire

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews have responded to the scene of a structure fire in Mt. Pleasant that has impacted multiple businesses in the area.

According to dispatch, the call for a structure fire at the 700 block of Johnnie Dodds Blvd. came in just after midnight early Thursday morning. Firefighters have closed off the area to traffic as they continue their investigation.

Fire crews were on the scene of a garage fire in the area and were able to respond quickly.

Captain Matt Tidwell, of the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, confirms that the three businesses affected by the fire include Jean’s Bridal of Mt. Pleasant, Auto Money Title Loan, and IHT Accounting. All businesses suffered a total loss and the roof of Jean’s Bridal collapsed in, said officials.

Captain Tidwell states officials are unable to determine a cause of the fire at this time and will release more information as they continue to investigate.

Mayor Will Haynie spoke with the owner of Jean’s Bridal and she states that more than 100 brides will be effected by this fire.

There were a total of three fire marshals on scene and multiple agencies assisted including Mt. Pleasant Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, City of Charleston Fire Department, North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, Charleston County Rescue, and Dominion Energy.

No injuries were reported.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: 3 Mount Pleasant businesses a total loss after massive fire. Fire Captain on scene says no injuries. No word on a cause. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/a0VQ5igcG8 — Amaris L. Jenkins (@AmarisJenkinsTV) July 15, 2021