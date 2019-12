ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) - The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of a person killed in a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at a car wash on Highway 52 at 2:06 p.m.

The coroner said Sunday that it was 28-year-old Joshua Swinton, of St. Stephen, who was killed.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

News 2's Raymond Owens spoke to Sheriff Lewis with BCSO and was told that a suspect has been taken into custody.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, the St. Stephen Police Department and the Berkeley County Coroner's Office are investigating.