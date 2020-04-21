DHEC identifies COVID-19 cases in nursing homes; hotspot emerges in Hanahan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has released data detailing COVID-19 cases in nursing homes and assisted living/rehabilitation facilities statewide.

The data includes confirmed case numbers for residents and/or staff, and will be updated twice weekly.

The first update includes data as of Tuesday, April 21.

Of note is the Heartland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hanahan, with has 57 confirmed COVID-19 cases since April 3; almost double any other facility in the state.

Hanahan Mayor, Christie Rainwater, recently acknowledged the spike in cases.

Midland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Columbia has the second highest number of cases, with 29.