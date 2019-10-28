Dorchester County Councilwoman’s son killed in house fire

REEVESVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Coronor’s Office has identified the deceased person found in the Badham Historic House fire in Reevesville.

Tonie Jackson Jr., 29, has been identified by the Dorchester County Coronor’s Office. He is the son of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman.

The Badham House was the home of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman and her family. The historical home is considered a total loss.

Crews investigating the rubble left from the fire.

Holman, her husband Herman, and two family members were home at the time of the fire. Crews responded around 5:15 this morning and found the historic home engulfed in flames.

More than 50 first-responders from Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County EMS, and the St. George Police Department responded.

Holman’s husband Herman says the two were able to escape the home using a ladder. He claims that Harriet slipped on the way down from the ladder and hurt her ankle.

Dorchester County officials say Holman was transported to Trident Hospital by DCEMS, where she was treated and released with minor injuries.

Many friends, family members, and neighbors gathered throughout the day to give support to the Holmans. The house itself was a huge historical marker for the town.

“It’s going to be rough, because a lot of people come by to see that house. I mean, it was a historical figure to this town,” says neighbor Nina Moon.

Tonie Jackson’s body has been transfered to the Medical University of South Carolina. His autopsy is scheduled for this Tuesday.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue, SLED and the State Fire Marshall are still investigating to find the cause of the fire. Updates to come as more information is released.