Armed robbery reported at a hotel in Downtown Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Police are on scene of a reported armed robbery in Downtown Charleston.

Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Expressway on Spring Street around 3:10 Thursday morning.

Charleston Police say the suspect came in, jumped the counter, took an money, and then left the scene.

We are told the weapon shown was not a firearm.

The search is on for the suspect involved. Police plan to send out a description of the suspect once they get it from security video.

This is a developing story.

