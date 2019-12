ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and St. Stephen Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at a car wash on Highway 52.

News 2’s Raymond Owens spoke to Sheriff Lewis with BCSO and was told that the suspect has been taken into custody.

We are still working to learn more details.

News 2 has a crew en route to the scene.