Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Kellyanne Conway, who served as an advisor to President Donald Trump until recently, announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
She said that she has mild symptoms, including a cough.
She announced the diagnosis on Twitter after her daughter, Claudia Conway (15) broke the news on TikTok.
Conway tested positive less than 24 hours after the President and the First Lady tested positive.
