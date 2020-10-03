Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway speaks in the Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. in 2019. Conway, one of President Donald Trump’s most influential and longest serving advisers, announced Sunday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid before becoming a senior counselor to the president. She informed Trump of her decision in the Oval Office. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Kellyanne Conway, who served as an advisor to President Donald Trump until recently, announced on Friday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She said that she has mild symptoms, including a cough.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.



As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

She announced the diagnosis on Twitter after her daughter, Claudia Conway (15) broke the news on TikTok.

Conway tested positive less than 24 hours after the President and the First Lady tested positive.

