GCSO searching for suspect after man shot, left on side of road

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Friday announced that they are searching for a suspect after a man was found on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to GCSO, the victim and the person who shot him were both riding in a car along Highway 521 towards Georgetown.

The victim told deputies that “after the shooting… the driver pulled over near 521 Mini Mart and the sooner pulled him away from the car to the side of the road.”

The driver and shooter drove away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCSO.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.