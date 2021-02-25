Heavy police presence reported as Summerville PD searches for missing elderly woman with dementia

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) on Thursday night is searching for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

According to SPD, Ruth Maddux Bohrn (82) was last seen on Central Avenue in Summerville.

SPD said that she may be wearing a tan and white turtleneck sweater.

A helicopter was being used to assist in the search effort Thursday evening, and a heavy police presence was reported in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Summerville Dispatch at (843) 857-1650.