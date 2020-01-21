JUST IN: Crews working structure fire near Hampton Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – UPDATE (6:20 P.M.): The Charleston Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area of the fire.

Rutledge Ave at Grove St. is closed to traffic until further notice.

ORIGINAL (5:51 P.M.):

First responders are working to contain a structure fire in the Hampton Park area, near 55 Cleveland St.

Heavy smoke can be seen throughout the area.

Charleston Fire Department has identified the structure as a storage building.

We have crews en route to the scene.

