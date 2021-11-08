Man in custody following barricaded subject situation at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is responding to a Monday evening barricaded subject situation at the Legends at Azalea apartment complex in Summerville.

The Summerville Police Department was on scene at 3500 Pinckney Marsh Lane at about 5:20 p.m.

The Summerville Police Department said that they received a report about a domestic disturbance invovling a man pointing a gun at his girlfriend.

When officers tried to make contact, no one in the apartment responded, so they treated it as a barricaded subject situation.

The SWAT team was called in to assist with securing the scene.

They evacuated building nine shortly after they arrived. Residents are expected to be allowed back into their apartments before 9:00 p.m.





Summerville PD said that no one was injured and one person has been taken into custody. Charges are expected, but have not yet been filed.

