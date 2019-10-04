More apartments damaged from a second fire at Spring Hill apartment complex in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) – On Thursday Evening, multiple agencies responded to another fire that took place at the Spring Hill apartment complex.

This is the second fire at this complex this week, following one that displaced 50 residents on Wednesday morning.

This second fire, which began at around 8:30 on Thursday evening struck two unoccupied apartments.

According to the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department, this second fire had nothing to do with the first one that took place on Wednesday. Both fires were said to have taken place in different locations.

Heavy fire conditions were said to come from the second level of the building.

After 20 minutes the fire was contained. No injuries were reported.

At this time, officials are still investigating this fire.