CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 3,000 homes and businesses are without power on the Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant early Wednesday morning.

According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, the power is expected to be restored by 7:30 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the power outages.

