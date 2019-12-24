CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department (CFD) is responding to a fire at Orleans Garden Apartments on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Dr.West Ashley, according to dispatch.

The dispatch website also indicates that Charleston Police Department is assisting.

According to the Charleston Fire Department Twitter, the fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported.

News 2 has reached out to CFD for more information.

