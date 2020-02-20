NCPD searching for 2 suspects involved in chase

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) — North Charleston Police are looking for two suspects involved in a chase that ended in a crash in Summerville.

Police say officers tried to stop a car on Ashley Phosphate Road for a traffic violation just after four Thursday morning.

The driver drove down Ashley Phosphate Road to Dorchester Road to Highway 17A in Summerville where the vehicle crashed in the woods.

Police say two people in that car ran into the woods.

Summerville Police and Dorchester County deputies helped North Charleston Police search for the suspects.