JAMES ISLAND, Sc. – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night.

According to deputies, the shooting happened just before 9 pm at a residence in the 1300 block of Secessionville Road, in James Island.

Deputies say one person was found dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

