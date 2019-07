CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston police are responding to a reported shooting in downtown Charleston early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Columbus Street near Nassau Street, according to Charleston Consolidated Dispatch.

The call came in just after 3:00 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

