POTUS taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, gives statement on his condition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (wCBD) – President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening.

This comes after his Friday morning COVID-19 diagnosis.

POTUS also released a statement thanking the public for their well wishes and giving an update on his condition.

White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said that the president will spend a few days at Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution.”

The White House Communications Director, Alyssa Farah, confirmed the information on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump is in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, & at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, he will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 2, 2020

Farrah also told CNN that there would be no transition of power, as the President is alert and able.

He walked out from the White House wearing a mask and boarded Marine One without assistance.

Marine One took off from the White House en route to Walter Reed at 6:20 p.m.

This story is breaking and we will provide updates as details become available.