POTUS taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, gives statement on his condition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (wCBD) – President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Friday evening.
This comes after his Friday morning COVID-19 diagnosis.
POTUS also released a statement thanking the public for their well wishes and giving an update on his condition.
White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said that the president will spend a few days at Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution.”
The White House Communications Director, Alyssa Farah, confirmed the information on Twitter.
Farrah also told CNN that there would be no transition of power, as the President is alert and able.
He walked out from the White House wearing a mask and boarded Marine One without assistance.
Marine One took off from the White House en route to Walter Reed at 6:20 p.m.
This story is breaking and we will provide updates as details become available.