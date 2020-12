FILE – In this July 15, 2020, file photo attorney General William Barr participates in a law enforcement briefing on the MS-13 gang with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Barr is scheduled to appear for the first time before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 28. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Donald Trump on Monday announced the resignation of Attorney General William Barr via Twitter.

Trump said that Barr will leave his position “just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

In a letter sent from Barr to Trump, Barr said that he will be wrapping things up at the Department of Justice and leaving December 23.

Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will take over as acting Attorney General.