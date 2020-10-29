Reports: Governor McMaster was targeted by group plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

This booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft. Croft is one of several people charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch Whitmer from her vacation home. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to The Detroit News, Governor Henry McMaster was targeted by one of the men in a group plotting the kidnapping of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Affidavits obtained by the outlet indicate that in early May, Barry Croft (44) sent messages alluding to harming McMaster, saying “Yup. I’m going. With Sword… I’ll be in Columbia, SC, on Friday. They say they want their governor in custody.”

We reached out to McMaster’s office for comment. McMaster’s spokesman Bryan Symmes said “as a matter of practice, our office doesn’t comment on security issues like this one.”

We are working to learn more.

