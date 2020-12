CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a hit and run on I-26 EB near the Dorchester Rd. exit.

According to reports, the incident came in at 5:42 a.m. this morning. Crews are on the scene at I-26 EB at exit 215, near Dorchester Rd.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

