SCOTUS announces passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington in 2019. A tweet Monday from a new bride brought the first sighting of the ailing in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Friday announced the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg was 87 years old.

According to a statement issued by SCOTUS, Ginsburg died “due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.”

Chief Justice John Roberts said “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations with remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information