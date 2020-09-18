SCOTUS announces passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attends Georgetown Law’s second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture in Washington in 2019. A tweet Monday from a new bride brought the first sighting of the ailing in months — officiating at an outdoor wedding Sunday. The photo of the 87-year-old Ginsburg shows her during the wedding ceremony Sunday of Barb Solish and Danny Kazin. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Friday announced the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg was 87 years old.

According to a statement issued by SCOTUS, Ginsburg died “due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.”

Chief Justice John Roberts said “Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations with remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”