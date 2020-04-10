THE LATEST: Authorities locate wreckage believed to be missing plane near Mount Pleasant airport

UPDATE: 7:47AM:

Coast Guard officials say they located what Mount Pleasant Police believe to be the wrecked plane near a wooded area by the Mount Pleasant Regional Airport’s runway.

Officials say they believe two passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a plane reported missing in Mount Pleasant.

The Federal Aviation Authority tells News 2 that air traffic controllers at Mount Pleasant Regional Airport lost contact with a light sport aircraft as it approached the airport around 10:30 Thursday night.

The FAA then issued an Alert Notice which triggered a search for the plane.

Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon says crews are now searching for the plane on foot and on ATVs.

