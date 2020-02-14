SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Charleston County

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) — A Charleston County deputy is on administrative leave with pay and a suspect in the hospital after a deputy involved shooting.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a domestic violence suspect led police on a chase from North Charleston to Summerville.

The suspect got out of his vehicle in the woods near Salters Lane. At some point while running, the suspect shot at the deputy.

The deputy returned fire, shooting the suspect who surrendered and was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The deputy was not hurt.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating, which is policy for deputy-involved shootings.