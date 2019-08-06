Two suspects arrested after child found dead in vehicle

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –Investigators have arrested two people after a child was found dead inside a vehicle in Colleton County Monday evening.

Colleton County Deputies say Rita Pangalangan and Larry King are charged with the child’s death.

Monday night Colleton Investigators and Colleton County Fire Rescue responded to the area of Low Country Highway following a tip about a child left in a vehicle. When they arrived, investigators determined the child was deceased.

Both suspects are locked up at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting bond hearing.

The State Law Enforcement Division and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

“Due to this being an on-going investigation further details are limited at this time,” according to a statement from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

