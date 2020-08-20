UofSC releases reduced seating plan for fall sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (UofSC) on Thursday released a reduced seating capacity plan for fall sports, which has been approved by the SC Department of Commerce.

Approximately 20,000 fans will be allowed into Williams-Brice Stadium under the limited capacity. 675 fans will be allowed into Eugene E. Stone III Stadium for men’s and women’s soccer, and 200 fans will be allowed into the Carolina Volleyball Center.

Under the SEC fan safety guidelines, face coverings will be required and physical distancing will be observed. To reduce contact, UofSC will use mobile-only ticketing for all home events. Fans will be unable to print the tickets.

UofSC is prohibiting the use of tents and discouraging tailgating.

Season ticket holders who no longer wish to attend 2020-21 events due to COVID-19 can receive a refund and “[retain] their right to renew those tickets in 2021-22.”

Athletics Director, Ray Tanner, said “we are extremely grateful for the hard work of Governor McMaster, the SC Department of Commerce, and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control for their confidence in this plan.”