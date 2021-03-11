WCBD News 2
by: The Associated Press
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden announced that the government will purchase 100 million more doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House: Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1.