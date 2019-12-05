Wreckage found amid search for missing National Guard helicopter.

SAINT CLOUD, M.N. (WCBD/KARE) – Helicopter wreckage has been found in St. Cloud, Minnesota following lost communication between the National Guard and a helicopter conducting a maintenance test flight.

Around 2:05 p.m. Thursday, the National Guard reported that it had lost contact with one of its helicopters, a U-H-60 Black Hawk.

According to KARE, the last known location of the helicopter was 10 miles Southwest of the St. Cloud Airport.

The St. Paul Fire Department reported that it was responding to “an aircraft down near St. Cloud following a mayday call.”

It has not been confirmed that the wreckage found is that of the National Guard’s Black Hawk.

There have been no reports regarding the condition of the three crew members.

We will to continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.