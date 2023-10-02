CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Now that it’s October, that means we’ve entered into Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

There are so many people around the world that have been affected by breast cancer or knows someone who has.

Breast cancer affects one in eight women in the U.S. every year and 2.3 million women worldwide.

According to the American Cancer Society, there are 4 million breast cancer survivors living in the United States today.

However, the whole months is meant educate and empower people about the disease and its prevention.

Breast Cancer Awareness month aims to promote screening and prevention of the disease.

News 2 spoke to a 6-year breast cancer survivor, Tanya Waring-Hearn, who says she had no history of breast cancer in her family.

Waring-Hearn got a screening one day after finding a lump on her breast, and doctors found that she had it.

Hearn says she’s now dedicated her life to helping other women through breast cancer and urges all women to get a screening sooner rather than later if you feel concerned.

“Don’t be afraid to get tested, and don’t try to diagnose yourself. If something is going on unusual, don’t try and diagnose yourself. Get tested. It took that for me. I wouldn’t think I would be sitting here telling my story about me being diagnosed with breast cancer. I would highly recommend, early detection is key and always get tested,” Waring-Hearn said.

There are tons of places across the Lowcountry to schedule a mammogram.

Doctors encourage you to make an appointment, if you notice any changes or have concerns.