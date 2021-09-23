Bridge Run Expo brings excitement and business to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Runners and walkers filled the Charleston Area Convention Center today for the Bridge Run Expo.

All excited for the race on Saturday and some coming from out-of-town to participate.

“We brought our boat down. We’re going to mess around in the harbor. We’re going to go to Shem Creek and get some good seafood and do the run. We’re going to do all the things in Charleston,” said Brandon Wilson from Asheville.

“We love Charleston, we have family here. We love the area, we love the weather so it’s going to be great,” said Corinna from Boston, who is running her first Bridge Run.

The expo not only serves as the location for participants pick up their bib and race packet, but as a place to get some shopping done.

Local businesses are benefitting from the crowds at the expo.

“The Bridge Run allows us to come to the expo, allows us to be a part and show off our shoes,” said Carolyn Varndell of The Foot Store.

The expo marks the first day that participants are gathering during race week.

Event organizers say that this race was difficult to put together with the challenges of COVID-19.

“I think a lot of people were waiting and hoping that we could put it together because they had a lot of negative feelings on how to get it right,” said race organizer Tony Shuler. “I think we were trying to get it right for everybody to get back out and getting to find a way to mix and mingle a little better.”

Shuler hopes that by the next Bridge Run in April of 2022, the event can be at full capacity.

The Bridge Run Expo continues on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Cooper River Bridge Run starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday.