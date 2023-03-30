NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of runners and walkers are gearing up for the annual Cooper River Bridge Run set to take place Saturday morning.

An expo held before the race each year allows participants to pick up their race packets and t-shirt, while also browsing vendors who may have gear aimed at helping you “get over it” on race day.

The Bridge Run Expo will take place Thursday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center (5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston).

Racers will pick up their packet including race bib, computer timing chip, event information, sponsor gifts, and a Cooper River Bridge Run t-shirt.

More than 200 vendors will also be on hand offering athletic apparel, nutrition, tips for running and fitness demonstrations, and plenty of giveaways.

There will be no packet pickup on race day, so carve out time to visit the expo on Thursday or Friday before the run.

The Cooper River Bridge Run will begin in Mount Pleasant and ends in downtown Charleston beginning at 8:00 a.m., racers should be in the corral by 7:00 a.m.