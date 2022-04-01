NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The final day for packet pick-up and registration for the 45th annual Cooper River Bridge Run will be held Friday.

Those participating in Saturday’s race must gather their packet on Friday, they will not be available on race day.

Organizers say about 20,000 people are registered to walk or run the Ravenel Bridge on Saturday,

“Just that sensation of being with all those people on top of the bridge with no cars on a beautiful day like it’s going to be on Saturday. It’s just really an incredible experience,” Mayor John Tecklenburg,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who said he plans to walk the bridge.

The Bridge Run Expo is open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.